Bad Bunny Reveals His New Album Art and Track List!

See Bad Bunny give up info on his new album and perform on The Tonight Show!

February 28, 2020
Rebecca Ortiz
For the last week or so Bad Bunny has been teasing us with details about his upcoming album! Last night he stopped by the Tonight Show and Jimmy Fallon didn't let him slide by without some answers!

So not that we're excited he didn't leave us high and dry! Check out his performance of "Ignorantes":

WOO HOO! Bad Bunny's new album, "Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana" drops at midnight tonight! (February 29th)

