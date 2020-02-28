Bad Bunny Reveals His New Album Art and Track List!

For the last week or so Bad Bunny has been teasing us with details about his upcoming album! Last night he stopped by the Tonight Show and Jimmy Fallon didn't let him slide by without some answers!

So not that we're excited he didn't leave us high and dry! Check out his performance of "Ignorantes":

Video of Bad Bunny &amp; Sech: Ignorantes

WOO HOO! Bad Bunny's new album, "Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana" drops at midnight tonight! (February 29th)