BBMA 2019 Performers Announced!
Sam Smith, Normani, Panic! at the Disco and more! See the line-up here!
April 9, 2019
The Billboard Music Awards 2019 on Wednesday, May 1st and they just announced some of their performers!
@kellyclarkson will not only host but also perform her new single at this year’s #BBMAs. It all starts LIVE Wednesday, May 1 on NBC.
Not only will Kelly Clarkson be hosting but she's also performing, along with: Lauren Daigle, Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, Sam Smith and Normani.
As the date gets closer they will more than likely announce more performers.
Who do you hope is added to that list?