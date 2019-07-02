The Bean at Millennium Park Vandalized!

This breaks my heart! Seven jerks (yea, I said it) are in custody right now for vandalizing the Bean in Millenium Park as well as a cancer survivors' garden in Maggie Daly Park.

Vandals also defaced the memorial wall at the Cancer Survivors' Garden at Maggie Daley Park. Evidence technicians are processing the scene. https://t.co/svbpVuXpyF pic.twitter.com/43xiZ2abDG — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) July 2, 2019

A call was made just after midnight last night (early this morning) of trespassers and cops arrived to find it covered in graffiti.

While the names of the 7 in custody have not been given, or info about how they were caught. All they will say is "Charges are pending"

Don't worry Chicagoans, crews are already cleaning up the damage...

Crews are cleaning up "The Bean" this morning, after taggers vandalized the iconic "Cloud Gate" sculpture at Millennium Park overnight. Vandals also defaced the Cancer Survivors' Garden at nearby Maggie Daley Park. Seven people in custody. Charges pending. https://t.co/svbpVuXpyF pic.twitter.com/1cPiLl8PQw — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) July 2, 2019

Does this upset you as much as it does me?

I think graffiti is beautiful and art...but defacing a city landmark? And a cancer survivor's memorial (garden)?! Disgusting. Unacceptable.