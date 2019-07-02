The Bean at Millennium Park Vandalized!

Not just the Bean but more! See the damage the jerks did here :(

July 2, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

This breaks my heart! Seven jerks (yea, I said it) are in custody right now for vandalizing the Bean in Millenium Park as well as a cancer survivors' garden in Maggie Daly Park.

A call was made just after midnight last night (early this morning) of trespassers and cops arrived to find it covered in graffiti.

While the names of the 7 in custody have not been given, or info about how they were caught. All they will say is "Charges are pending"

Don't worry Chicagoans, crews are already cleaning up the damage...

Does this upset you as much as it does me?

I think graffiti is beautiful and art...but defacing a city landmark? And a cancer survivor's memorial (garden)?! Disgusting. Unacceptable.

