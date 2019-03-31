Bebe Rexha, Pitbull and T-Pain to Headline Slimefest 2019

Slimefest is headed to the Chi! Get ticket & show info here!

March 31, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

Tons of Nickelodeon stars, slime and some of our fave performers! Slimefest 2019 is set and coming to the Chi!

This year's show will return to Northerly Island on June 8th and 9th with Bebe Rexha, Pitbull, T-Pain and Jojo Siwa headlining!

Tickets are available now - including a special VIP package that will get you slimed (uh, no slime better touch me if I'm VIP lol)...

Get all the info here: Slimefest tix 2019

