Bebe Rexha, Pitbull and T-Pain to Headline Slimefest 2019
Slimefest is headed to the Chi! Get ticket & show info here!
March 31, 2019
Tons of Nickelodeon stars, slime and some of our fave performers! Slimefest 2019 is set and coming to the Chi!
This year's show will return to Northerly Island on June 8th and 9th with Bebe Rexha, Pitbull, T-Pain and Jojo Siwa headlining!
We're bringing slime and stars back to Chicago this summer! Tickets are on sale NOW!
Tickets are available now - including a special VIP package that will get you slimed (uh, no slime better touch me if I'm VIP lol)...
