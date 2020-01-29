Bella Twins Latest Project Together: Pregnancy

YES! Both Nikki and Brie Bella are pregnant!

January 29, 2020
Rebecca Ortiz
They're identical twins that wrestle together, run businesses together, are best friends...and are now pregnant together!

YES, you read that right!

Both Bella Twins are pregnant!

Surprise: Nikki and Brie Bella are (both!) pregnant! -- In this week’s issue, the Total Bellas stars reveal they’re both expecting — and they’re due only a week and a half apart. Tap the bio link for the full story. -- | --: @jameswhitefoto

A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on

It doesn't stop there! The twins (36) are less than 2 weeks apart in due dates!

So was it planned?

Brie tells People Magazine:

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time? People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

This will be the second child for Brie who has a 2-year-old daughter Birdie, with husband/WWE Star Bryan Danielson.

A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on

This will be the first child for Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev.

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on

So excited for both - especially Nikki - who has expressed wanting to be a Mom for a long time.

I guess it's safe to say Total Bellas is going to be renewed? LOL

birdie