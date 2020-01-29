Bella Twins Latest Project Together: Pregnancy

They're identical twins that wrestle together, run businesses together, are best friends...and are now pregnant together!

YES, you read that right!

Both Bella Twins are pregnant!

It doesn't stop there! The twins (36) are less than 2 weeks apart in due dates!

So was it planned?

Brie tells People Magazine:

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time? People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

This will be the second child for Brie who has a 2-year-old daughter Birdie, with husband/WWE Star Bryan Danielson.

This will be the first child for Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev.

So excited for both - especially Nikki - who has expressed wanting to be a Mom for a long time.

I guess it's safe to say Total Bellas is going to be renewed? LOL