Best Day Ever for Doug the Pug Fans!

The most popular (and social) pug on the planet, Doug the Pug, is gearing up for his 7th birthday tomorrow...and just got the GREATEST gift ever!

Doug the Pug Day!

Doug, whose hometown is Nashville was given the news by Mayor of Nashville, David Briley, that tomorrow (his birthday 05/20) will officially be known as "Doug the Pug Day" in Nashville!

SO EXCITING!!

Check out the pics of them making it official today:

That was like the cutest thing I've ever seen! And look how proud his parents Leslie and Jonathan are!

Congrats to Doug and of course HAPPY BIRTHDAY from everyone here at B96!! We love you so much and hope you come visit next time you're in Chicago!