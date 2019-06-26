Beth Chapman Loses Her Battle With Cancer

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman has lost her battle with cancer.

Beth, who is the wife of Duane "Dog" Chapman, passed away earliy this morning in a Honolulu hospital after being placed in a medically induced coma.

She was 51.

Chapman was diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer in 2017, but beat it by the end of the year only for it to return last November.

A few weeks ago, she decided to stop treatment after undergoing agressive chemo for months.

We're devastated by the news, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Dog, their 2 children together, Bonnie Jo and Garry, and her other 2 children, Dominic and Cecily.

Dog shared this heartbreaking post on his socials:

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

RIP Beth.