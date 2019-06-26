Beth Chapman Loses Her Battle With Cancer

June 26, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman has lost her battle with cancer.

Beth, who is the wife of Duane "Dog" Chapman, passed away earliy this morning in a Honolulu hospital after being placed in a medically induced coma.

She was 51.

Chapman was diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer in 2017, but beat it by the end of the year only for it to return last November. 

A few weeks ago, she decided to stop treatment after undergoing agressive chemo for months.

We're devastated by the news, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Dog, their 2 children together, Bonnie Jo and Garry, and her other 2 children, Dominic and Cecily.

Dog shared this heartbreaking post on his socials:

RIP Beth.

 

