Beverly Hills 90210 Canceled! Or is it?

Beverly Hills 90210, the reboot, entertained us this past summer as a scripted "reality show" of the cast getting back together to reboot the series...and while some of us enjoyed it (yea, I watched it all) we got the sad news it was axed for a second season a few days ago.

But is it really the end?

Check out that last paragraph of Tori Spelling's Insta post:

"Stay tuned as our journey unfolds"?

Girl what does that mean!

I I scoured the internet looking for any info but came up with nothing! :(

Guess we'll just have to heed Tori's words and see how it "unfolds".

Do you want to see more 90210?