BIG MTV VMA News! How are Missy Elliott and Camila Cabello Involved?

If you haven't set your DVR yet, this news will have you running to do it!

August 14, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

The MTV VMAs are coming on Monday, August 26th!  So sure we've seen the list of nominees, but did you hear the big news with Missy Elliott and Camila Cabello?

Brace yourself Camilizers! Our girl has been added to the performer list:

Boom. Here we go!

And what about Missy Elliott?

She's going to be this year's Video Vanguard winner!

I am READY to #throwitback and celebrate Video Vanguard Honoree @missymisdemeanorelliott Aug 26 on the #VMAs! ----

The show is def on of the ones I'm most excited about!!

If you're still on the fence this will sell you for SURE:

-- IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT -- Your 2019 #VMA performers are HERE! Be part of the moment on Aug 26! --

