BIG MTV VMA News! How are Missy Elliott and Camila Cabello Involved?

The MTV VMAs are coming on Monday, August 26th! So sure we've seen the list of nominees, but did you hear the big news with Missy Elliott and Camila Cabello?

Brace yourself Camilizers! Our girl has been added to the performer list:

Boom. Here we go! A post shared by Roger Gold (@rogerhgold) on Aug 13, 2019 at 4:55pm PDT

And what about Missy Elliott?

She's going to be this year's Video Vanguard winner!

The show is def on of the ones I'm most excited about!!

If you're still on the fence this will sell you for SURE: