Billboard Music Award Injury? Dance is a dangerous Sport!

Last night's Billboard Music Awards was filled with so many incredible performances but one imparticular left one of the stars in the audience injured!

What happened?

Watch here then we'll chat...

Video of Paula Abdul Throws Hat at The Billboard Awards

PURE accident and lol at Julianne Hough's reaction - that had to have hurt!

So was she ok?

The result of the honor of being hit in the neck by @PaulaAbdul’s flying hat! Love you, babe!!! ------ #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/wVDFQKsxBO — Julianne Hough (@juliannehough) May 2, 2019

Clearly yes, maybe playing it up a bit to make a joke of it - but Paula's reaction is just as priceless!

OMG IM PEEING MY PANTS!!!!! You know it was with love ------ xoP https://t.co/T3jin4Z6lE — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) May 2, 2019

LOL!

Well played ladies!

