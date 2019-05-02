Billboard Music Award Injury? Dance is a dangerous Sport!

Paula Abdul knocked us out with her moves...and almost knocked someone else out too!

May 2, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

Emma McIntyre for Getty Images

Last night's Billboard Music Awards was filled with so many incredible performances but one imparticular left one of the stars in the audience injured!

What happened?

Watch here then we'll chat...

PURE accident and lol at Julianne Hough's reaction - that had to have hurt!

So was she ok?

Clearly yes, maybe playing it up a bit to make a joke of it - but Paula's reaction is just as priceless!

LOL!

Well played ladies!

To see more from last night's BBMAs click here: 2019 BBMAs

