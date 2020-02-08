Billie Eilish is Oscar Bound!

February 8, 2020
Rebecca Ortiz
Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Billie Eilish has been dominating all award shows so hearing she's heading to the Oscars isn't such a big surprise...but for what?

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on

That's about all we're gonna get right now! LOL

BUT, fans are hoping that Billie will be singing her new music for the upcoming James Bond movie ("No Time To Die"). I think it's also possible that she'll be singing a song while they roll the  "In Memoriam" .

Other performers for the night along with Billie are Elton John, Idina Menzel and Janelle Monae.

The Oscars are on this Sunday, February 9th at 7pm on ABC.

Looking for a place to watch them? Try these places! : Where to Watch the Oscars in Chicago

