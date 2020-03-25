Bindi Irwin Ties the Knot

Congrats to Bindi Irwin and her fiance (now husband!) Chandler Powell - they got married!

Bindi and Chandler's wedding date was set for 03/25/20 and despite all of the social distancing and shut-downs they wanted to keep their date...so they got married with no guests!

Check out her post sharing the news:

**If you're like uh, today is the 25th? What did she time travel? Keep in mind the time difference due to her location.

I love these 2 as a couple and think it's great they decided to do it anyways! Good to see some happy news right?

For brides reading this with pending wedding dates or weddings that have been postponed/canceled...here are some encourage words for what you are going thru: Brides It's Going To Be OK