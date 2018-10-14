BREAKING NEWS: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Call It Quits

Just as quickly as their relationship started...it seems to have ended!

TMZ is reporting that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have called off their engagement AND relationship!

What happened?! They seemed so happy!!

They're reporting:

AG and PD split this weekend, with both parties acknowledging that it simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off. We're told the two still have love for each other, but things are over romantically.

Ariana and Pete themselves have not commented on anything - nor have their reps.

Ari has expressed on socials that she's been going thru a tough time. Perhaps she needs space to deal with the passing of Mac Miller?

The source says that while things are "over" right now, they aren't ruling out the possibility of something in the future.