BREAKING NEWS: Bill Cosby Sentenced To Prison. Denied Bail.

After years of alligations brought to light, and months of court, the verdict in the Bill Cosby case was just announced.

Since April, Bill has been facing 3 counts of felony aggravated indecent assault - each holding a possible maximum sentence of 10 years per count.

Going in to court today everyone wondered if the judge would hold him to the maximum sentence of 30 years.

Judge Steven T. O’Neill (of Pennsylvania) sentenced him to 3 to 10 years in a state prision without bail.

The Judge said:

I'm not permitted to treat him any differently based on who he is or who he was. As she [Constand] said, Mr. Cosby, you took her beautiful, healthy young spirit and crushed it." He told Constand, "I heard the very clear impact on your life.

If he serves the full-term he will be 91 when released.

For more details on this case click here: Bill Cosby Headed To Jail