BREAKING NEWS: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Engaged!

According to sources, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were seen getting engaged last night!!

Uh did you pick your jaw up off the floor yet? We haven't!

TMZ is reporting this is what the sources who saw it happen saw:

The 2 women who say they saw the engagement go down claim it was at a resort in the Bahamas. They say everyone was at a restaurant on the property doing salsa dancing when Justin's security told everyone to put their phones away, because something special was about to happen.

They say Justin then proposed in front of everyone.

WOW!

Hailey and him seem to date off-and-on (when he and Selena Gomez aren't) and while she was seen most recently with Shawn Mendes (who claims they were just friends) the Biebs and Hailey have been inseperable for the last few weeks.

Here is a pic of the 2 yesterday getting ready for this mention trip to the Bahamas:

Nothing has been confirmed from Hailey or Justin themselves...but Beliebers lost their minds when Justin's dad Jeremy posted this, this morning, "@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!" Which they believe is about "the engagement":

Whether this is true or not - I hope Selena Gomez has her squad around to give her love! Seeing Justin engaged so soon after their last break-up can't be good!

If it's true Congrats Justin and Hailey!