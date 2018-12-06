BREAKING NEWS: Kevin Hart Steps Down as Oscars Host!
Kevin was catching some heat from remarks he made and now is stepping down! Details here!
Awards shows can be a bit of a snooze fest, but with word that Kevin Hart would be hosting the 2019 Oscars people were already looking forward to giving the show another look...and now he's stepping down!
This was his news a few days ago...
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time....To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time....I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ....now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars
In the past, Kevin made some "jokes" (his words) on Twitter (and in his stand-up act) that were derogatory to the LGBTQ+ community. Those tweets came back to haunt him after the Oscar announcement. Kevin doesn't deny it, but says he's changed. So he took to insta about an hour ago to plead his case:
I know who I am & so do the people closest to me. #LiveLoveLaugh
The press and internet trolls weren't satisfied with his apology from years ago, and kept insisting he apologize again - which he insisted he wasn't going to because he already did - even when the Academy asked (as he mentioned in that last video).
Just mins ago he tweeted the following:
I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018
Unforunate that it came to it, but he makes so many good points in his statement.
Should Kevin have apologized?
Who should replace him now that he's stepped down?
