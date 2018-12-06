BREAKING NEWS: Kevin Hart Steps Down as Oscars Host!

Awards shows can be a bit of a snooze fest, but with word that Kevin Hart would be hosting the 2019 Oscars people were already looking forward to giving the show another look...and now he's stepping down!

This was his news a few days ago...

In the past, Kevin made some "jokes" (his words) on Twitter (and in his stand-up act) that were derogatory to the LGBTQ+ community. Those tweets came back to haunt him after the Oscar announcement. Kevin doesn't deny it, but says he's changed. So he took to insta about an hour ago to plead his case:

The press and internet trolls weren't satisfied with his apology from years ago, and kept insisting he apologize again - which he insisted he wasn't going to because he already did - even when the Academy asked (as he mentioned in that last video).

Just mins ago he tweeted the following:

I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

Unforunate that it came to it, but he makes so many good points in his statement.

Should Kevin have apologized?

Who should replace him now that he's stepped down?

.