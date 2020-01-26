UPDATED Breaking News: Kobe Bryant and daughter die in Helicopter Crash
Kobe, his daughter and others on-board killed. Details here.
Beyond shocked and saddened by the news that legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant has passed away.
TMZ broke the news that he was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas early this morning.
Details are still vague but it's reported that everyone on board (5 people) are confirmed dead on the private helicopter after a fire broke out and sent it spiraling.
The crash is currently under investigation. His wife Vanessa was not on the plane.
Kobe was 41 and he and his wife had 4 daughters together.
Sending prayers and love to his family and those lost in the crash.
More details to come...
2:49pm CST: TMZ has confirmed that Kobe's 13-year-old daughter Gianna (Gigi) was with him on the plane and killed as well.
They say they were on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred.
GIgi and Kobe have been seen at several games together as she was said to be a rising basketball star as well. Beyond heartbreaking. That poor family.
UPDATED 5:15PM CST: Reports are that there were 9 people on board killed in this crash. One pilot and 8 passengers. Reasons for the crash are still pending.