UPDATED Breaking News: Kobe Bryant and daughter die in Helicopter Crash

Beyond shocked and saddened by the news that legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant has passed away.

TMZ broke the news that he was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas early this morning.

Details are still vague but it's reported that everyone on board (5 people) are confirmed dead on the private helicopter after a fire broke out and sent it spiraling.

The crash is currently under investigation. His wife Vanessa was not on the plane.

Kobe was 41 and he and his wife had 4 daughters together.

Sending prayers and love to his family and those lost in the crash.

More details to come...

2:49pm CST: TMZ has confirmed that Kobe's 13-year-old daughter Gianna (Gigi) was with him on the plane and killed as well.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

They say they were on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred.

GIgi and Kobe have been seen at several games together as she was said to be a rising basketball star as well. Beyond heartbreaking. That poor family.

UPDATED 5:15PM CST: Reports are that there were 9 people on board killed in this crash. One pilot and 8 passengers. Reasons for the crash are still pending.