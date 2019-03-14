BREAKING NEWS: Louis Tomlinson's Sister Passes Away

Details on Felicite Tomlinson's sudden passing here...

March 14, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

Such sad and shocking news for the Tomlinson family as Louis' sister Felicite' suffered a heart attack and died today. She was ONLY 18!

Last Friday was a dream, spending time with you lovely people and sharing my newest project, thank you! Love you -- More to come----⚡️

TMZ reported:

"18-year-old Félicité Tomlinson passed away Wednesday at her studio apartment in London. She collapsed from a heart attack, and someone in the apartment called for an ambulance ... but after paramedics tried to revive her, she was pronounced dead at the scene."

Felicite was a fashion designer (who didn't drink or smoke and was big into fitness) and 1 of 7 siblings (Louis is the oldest). All of the siblings are said to be very close - and more so since they lost their mother in 2016 to cancer.

What more can this poor family take!?

Miss you, hope you're having a good time on tour-- #mumswedding #throwback #comehomesoon

Louis has canceled on a performance set for this Friday and is with his family right now grieving.

Such sad, sad news. 

Sending lots of prayers and love to the entire Tomlinson Family.

 

