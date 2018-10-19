Britney Spears Announces New Las Vegas Residency

Britney Spears have wrapped her Vegas residency...but don't freak...she's staying-ish!

Brit announce earlier this week that she had an annoucement (she announced she had an announcement lol)

Yesterday was the day!

She announced that she'll be doing ANOTHER Vegas residency!

While she will be taking a little break, her new "Domination" show will becoming to Park MGM’s Park Theater in 2019!

Here are the dates released so far:

Britney: Domination 2019 Dates

February – 13, 14, 16, 17, 20, 22, 23, 27

March – 1, 2

May – 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 22, 24, 25, 26

July – 24, 26, 27, 31

August – 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17

Tickets go on-sale next Friday (October 26th, 2018)!

Sign-up for updates and get more ticket info here: Britney : Domination