Britney Spears Announces New Las Vegas Residency
Britney Spears have wrapped her Vegas residency...but don't freak...she's staying-ish!
Brit announce earlier this week that she had an annoucement (she announced she had an announcement lol)
Yesterday was the day!
She announced that she'll be doing ANOTHER Vegas residency!
While she will be taking a little break, her new "Domination" show will becoming to Park MGM’s Park Theater in 2019!
Excited to be returning to Vegas in February 2019 at the @parktheaterlv with a brand new show!!! Tickets go on sale Friday, October 26th, and fans on my mailing list will have access to an exclusive pre-sale at 10am PT tomorrow! #BritneyDomination
Here are the dates released so far:
Britney: Domination 2019 Dates
February – 13, 14, 16, 17, 20, 22, 23, 27
March – 1, 2
May – 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 22, 24, 25, 26
July – 24, 26, 27, 31
August – 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17
Tickets go on-sale next Friday (October 26th, 2018)!
Sign-up for updates and get more ticket info here: Britney : Domination