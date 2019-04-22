Britney Spears Gets an Easter Day Pass

April 22, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

Admedia, Inc for USA Today Images

Britney Spears checked herself in to a mental health facility last month after having a tough time coping with her Dad's health issues and has been out of the public eye...until yesterday!

Britney Spears got an Easter day pass and was seen leaving the Montage hotel with boyfriend Sam Asghari. #tmz #britneyspears #easter #beverlyhills -- Backgrid

A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv) on

TMZ spotted Britney out for the day with her boyfriend Sam Asghari. Since she was at the facility earlier in the week, it's believed that she got day pass for the Easter holiday. 

None of her family, or her children were spotted.

Glad to see that Britney's bf is by her side as she deals with.

Wishing you strength and love Miss Brit! And of course good health to both you and your father.

