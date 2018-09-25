Britney Spears to Pay Kevin Federline More Child Support

Britney Spears' children mean the world to her...but sounds like her money means the world to her baby daddy!

Member a few months ago when we told you he was taking her back to court to get more money? Catch-up here: K-Fed Wants Cash

Britney has been paying her ex-husband K-Fed (a.k.a Kevin Federline) $20,000 per MONTH for child support for their 2 boys who are 12 and 13. Kevin claims he needed $40K a month to provide them with the lifestyle that they are "accustomed to".

In that link above it breaks it down, K-Fed makes less than $3k a month, so the month Britney would be giving would not only be covering her children, but essentially paying for Kevin's new family and all their bills.

While Kevin fully intended on taking her to court, the matter was actually settled with just their lawyers out of court to avoid the thousands of dollars that BRITNEY would end up paying in which she believed she would end up having to up her payments anyway.

A source says:

As of Friday they signed a stipulation that resolved all the pending matters that Kevin had asked the court to rule on. Kevin is getting more money monthly than what he had originally asked for before he ever filed his RFO. Britney's team would've been better off settling with Kevin at that time because now he got more than what he initially asked for. There are more attorney fees that Britney agreed to pay that were folded into the settlement, in addition to the $100,000 Mark Kaplan was already rewarded.

So Britney has to shell out the $100k to the lawyer, and did you read that "Kevin is getting more money monthly that what he originally asked for,"? More than $40K?!

Brit is def not strapped for cash but it is a shame how it appears that her ex is taking advantage of her.

Sure, she may be stronger than she was yesterday, but we get that she just wants to, "move on with her life".

I'm sure she is just counting down the days now until they turn 18.

Then what will K-Fed do!?