Britney Spears Released from Mental Health Facility

Britney Spears has completed her 30-day treatment and has been released from the mental health facility that she checked herself in to.

TMZ is reporting that Brit left earlier this afternoon with all of her belongings and was picked up by her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

While she did complete her program, she will continue to work on this to stay well.

For anyone believing the hype, Brit took to socials a few days ago to show the world she was good:

She looks fantastic and it's great to hear she is making progress.