BTS and their Army Make an Incredible Donation!

Black Lives Matter has been fighting for freedom, liberation and justice since 2013. And with the unnecessary deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and more, the nation has been sharing new knowledge about injustices, protests to spread the word and celebs with big pockets donating generously to that cause to help support their mission.

One of the many artists to make a donation is BTS, who donated $1,000,000 to Black Lives Matter along with the following tweet below to show their support:

우리는 인종차별에 반대합니다.

우리는 폭력에 반대합니다.

나, 당신, 우리 모두는 존중받을 권리가 있습니다. 함께 하겠습니다.



We stand against racial discrimination.

We condemn violence.

You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 4, 2020

Beautiful words and a beautiful gesture that did not go unnoticed by the BTS Army!

A BTS fan-based charity fundraising group called "One In An ARMY" launched a campaign to raise money for Black Lives Matter, like the group, using the hashtag #MatchAMillion !

Sounds impossible right?

Think about it, let's say the group has at least a million fans (we all know it's waaaaay more than that) and they all donate $1? There's your goal!

Either way, NEVER under-estimate the #BTSArmy ! They didn't just reach their goal, they infact crushed it raising $1 million dollars in just over 24 hours!!

Kailee Scales, the managing director for BLM, said: [of BTS and their #MatchAMillion donations>

"Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression. We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives."

Pretty freakin amazing!

We won't get there overnight, but working together we will get there!

If you'd like to learn more about the Black Lives Matter global network or make a donation yourself, click here: Black Live Matter