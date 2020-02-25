BTS making sandwiches and performing On in NYC!

The boys from BTS are making their rounds as they promote their new album Map of the Soul: 7 ~ and they are def having fun doing it!

Last night they swung by the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and had sandwiches, talked dream jobs, and performed their new single "On" in Grand Central Terminal.

"BTS on the Subway":

Video of BTS on First Impressions, Secret Career Dreams and Map of the Soul: 7 Meanings

"Sandwiches in NYC":

Video of BTS and Jimmy Serve Katz&#039;s Deli Pastrami Sandwiches in NYC

"Performing 'On' ":

Video of BTS Performs &quot;ON&quot; at Grand Central Terminal for The Tonight Show

What did you think? I was dying with "Order up" and who knew Home Alone was a Korean classic! Such fun guys!