BTS making sandwiches and performing On in NYC!
WATCH: BTS on Fallon Tonight!
February 25, 2020
The boys from BTS are making their rounds as they promote their new album Map of the Soul: 7 ~ and they are def having fun doing it!
Last night they swung by the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and had sandwiches, talked dream jobs, and performed their new single "On" in Grand Central Terminal.
"BTS on the Subway":
"Sandwiches in NYC":
"Performing 'On' ":
What did you think? I was dying with "Order up" and who knew Home Alone was a Korean classic! Such fun guys!