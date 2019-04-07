BTS REMINDER : New Album and SNL appearance this week!

Ooooh BTS Army this is SO your week!

This Friday, (April 12th) the much anticipated next album from BTS, "Map of the soul: Persona" comes out!

As if that wasn't enough, the boys will be doing mad press to promote it - with a first stop at SNL to perform some of that new music!

So put this in your phone, on the fridge, whatever: Friday 4/12/19 - NEW BTS album , Saturday 4/13/19: BTS on SNL!!