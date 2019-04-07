BTS REMINDER : New Album and SNL appearance this week!

Best week ever for the #BTSArmy ! Get all the info here!

April 7, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz
Ooooh BTS Army this is SO your week!

This Friday, (April 12th) the much anticipated next album from BTS, "Map of the soul: Persona" comes out!

As if that wasn't enough, the boys will be doing mad press to promote it - with a first stop at SNL to perform some of that new music!

---- NEXT. WEEK. ----

So put this in your phone, on the fridge, whatever: Friday 4/12/19 - NEW BTS album , Saturday 4/13/19: BTS on SNL!!

