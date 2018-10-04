Buffy Vampire Slayer Pop-Up Coming to Chicago

The streets of Sunnydale are coming to Chicago!! That's right friends! A Buffy the Vampire Slayer pop-up is coming just in time for Halloween!

Replay in Lincoln Park is tranforming and starting on Friday, October 12th will give you the chance to spend a "day in the life of a vampire slayer" complete with the Sunnydale High Library (you know for you to do your research), a night out at The Bronze nightclub, and even getting the chance to patrol the cemetery! All of our favorite things from Buffy!

And if you weren't already super excited, on Saturday, October 27th they're having a halloween party and want you to come dressed as your favorite Buffy!

For more info about the Buffy pop-up click here: Buffy Pop-Up in Chicago

To get you inspired we'll leave you with some classic Buffy: