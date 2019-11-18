Burger King Being Sued Over Impossible Burger!

Vegans everywhere were thrilled that the Impossible Burger was making it's way to Burger King in the form of the, "Impossible Whopper"...until this happened.

Phillip Williams filed a class action lawsuit against BK because they claim the meat is "contaminated".

So what does that mean?

The impossible (meatless) burger is cooked on the same grill with the regular burgers (meat) so the meatless burger picks up the taste and potenially some of the other burgers juices.

Now it sounds nuts but I get it. I have a vegan friend and we'd always go to the same deli to get sandwiches. He would always ask the sandwich maker to clean his knife (there was a special knife just used to cut the sandwiches) if he cut my sandwich first because he could taste if he didn't.

So sounds like Burger King needs a separate grill for the Impossible burgers. It also sounds like a simple fix to just refund the money to the customers and cover any Dr. bills if they got sick. It clearly was not malicious- but if you're not use to dealing with vegan food you wouldn't know.

No word on how much this guys is asking. He is also requesting Burger King, "stop cooking Impossible Burgers and the OG burgers on the same grill" - which seems just.

Several complaints have also been made online claiming the same thing that Phillip is (it's contaminated from being cooked on the same grill).

Would you sue over something like this?