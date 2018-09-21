Buy a bottle of Noah Cyrus' tears for $12,000

I feel like we need Billy Ray on speed dial.

Noah Cyrus (Miley's lil sis and Billy Ray's daughter) has found herself in the news again!

It was 100% meant to be funny and maybe even punny...but thirsty internet trolls got their hands on it and now Noah's team is doing some serious damage control.

Noah has a new album coming out called, "Good Cry" - check it out and we'll continue:

So #GoodCry + she is recently single = her team thought it would be funny to say they were selling a bottle of her tears for $12,000.

To be clear - there was NEVER a bottle of tears for sale. It was just a not-funny (for us regular folks) and weird joke on a website called Pizza Slime (which legit does sell funny Billy Ray and Noah merch)...but someone/a fan started a GoFundMe page to try and get that money together to buy it and people started donating!

The GFM total made it up to $1,240.00 before Team Noah found out about it and shut it down. There is also an option on Pizza Slime to outright buy the bottle of tears for $12k.

What happened to all the money you ask?

Noahs team assure TMZ, that IF anyone were to buy the bottle of tears outright they would be refunded (as there is no bottle and it was a joke). Plus,if you've ever donated to a Go Fund Me page, you know the money is automatically taken from your credit card/bank account - they say they directly countacted Go Fund Me and all of the money will be refunded.

Glad they are taking care of this but yikes right!?

I can't think of ANY artist I would pay $12,000 (if I had it lol) for a bottle of their tears - can you? What in the world would you even do with it??