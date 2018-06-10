Camila Cabello on the Cover of Cosmopolitan

Daaaaang! We know July is hot but this takes it to a whole other level!

Camila Cabello is on the cover of the July 2018 Cosmopolitan!

Inside Camila talks about being a hopeless romantic, being on-tour with Taylor Swift and how she deals with the haters.

She says:

"I try to protect myself as much as I can. I don't have any social media on my phone. I have it on my mom's phone, so if there's anything I want to say or if I want to read through what my fans are sending me, I can. It has made a world of difference. If it's right at your fingertips, there's a huge chance you're going to come across something that really hurts your feelings. Huge. And it's impossible to forget it."

Great advice right?

See more pics of gorgeous Camila and the full interview here: Camila in Cosmo

BUT, if you want a hard copy to keep - it's on stands now!