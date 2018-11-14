Camila Cabello on the Cover of Marie Claire

Just when you thought it wasn't possible to love Jinglebash artist Camila Cabello more...she goes and opens up in the latest issue of Marie Claire magazine where she is also on the cover.

In the article/interview, Camila opens up more than we've heard before about her boyfriend Matthew Hussey - who she says her family approves of AND that she LOVES! <3

She says:

"He’s so similar to me. In person, we’re just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life."

She also talks about her healing from leaving Fifth Harmony and how she and Normani came face-to-face at this year's Billboard Music Awards and talked.

"[I told Normani> You’re killing it. I’m so happy for you. I’m so excited to see what you do with your music. I just want you to know, I really hope we can all move on from everything, and I’m genuinely happy for the other girls, and I hope you tell them I wish you the best.’ And she was like, ‘I’m so proud of you.’ It felt like everything is totally fine.”

Such a great interview

Marie Claire's 'Holiday 2018' magazine will be available on 11/22/18, but if you can't wait, you can check it out here: Camila in Marie Claire