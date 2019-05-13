CANCELED: The Steve Harvey Show

Chicago's own Steve Harvey first said goodbye to the Chi...and now is saying goodbye to his show!

The Steve Harvey Show has been canceled!

Premiering in 2012, the Steve Harvey Show was filmed in Chicago up until over year ago when they made the move to L.A. after Steve signed a new contract that changed it's original content (human interest stories, etc) to celebs and Hollywood. Word is that there was a "conflict of interest" between NBC Universal (who distributes the show) and IMG (who Steve signed with/the show creators) - since NBC allegedly wanted things the original way.

The final episode was shot this past Thursday (no word if they knew it was their last) and new shows will continue to air until June.

Variety says:

The writing was on the wall for the show last September year when NBC cut a deal with Kelly Clarkson for a talk-variety hour to launch in the fall. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will move into the prime daytime slots occupied on NBC O&Os by Harvey’s show for the past seven seasons.

That was a lot in one sentence right?!

So yes, Kelly Clarkson's show will take the place of Steve's old time slot.

It was also revealed over the weekend that Melissa McCarthy will be taking over Steve's hosting job on Little Big Shots! That announcement was made after NBC announced the end of Steve's talk show (NBC airs both) - so it's unclear if it was his choice, or part of NBC ending their relationship with him.

Either way, Steve still has his plate full! He will continue his Chicago radio show, hosting Family Feud, and let's not forget he's also an author. Does this man ever sleep?! He must have clone - no way he could've done allllll of that before ;p

How do you feel about the upcoming Kelly Clarkson Show??