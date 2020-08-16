Candy Corn is Going Turkey Dinner!

Since this the tree of trust I must share that I am NOT a fan of candy corn...but these particular ones have sparked my interest!

I'm talking about Brach's brand new line of Turkey Dinner flavored candy corn!

A post shared by Libby (@hustlekitten) on Aug 10, 2020 at 11:09am PDT

No this is not a joke!

These new candies come with what we'd expect at a traditional turkey dinner including a turkey-flavored one, as well as: green beans, ginger-glazed carrot, sweet potato pie, stuffing and cranberry sauce.

Now some are assuming that all those flavors are in crammed in to every single candy corn, but if you look close at the bag, you can see there are several different colors - so each flavor has it's own candy corn.

I think they all sound good! The turkey and stuffing candy corns do sound sketchy though lol

These special candy corns are on shelves now and you can find them at any Walgreens.

To see all Brach's lines of candies click here: Brach's Candy

Would you try these?