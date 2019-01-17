Cardi B is the 2019 Pepsi Celeb for the Super Bowl
Michael Jackson, Britney, Beyonce and now Cardi! Details here!
January 17, 2019
Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Beyonce...and now Cardi B!
Cardi B is going to be Pepsi's star this year for the Super Bowl!
TMZ is reporting that the commerical was already shot and will air sometime during 02/03/19's game.
While we were all hoping Cardi would join Maroon 5 at half time , sources say she will be joining Bruno Mars for a show leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.
I am dying for any crumb of what this Pepsi commerical's theme is! Cardi already shot it tho and no one knew - damn her for being good at keeping secrets! LOL
To get you excited - here some Pepsi Super Bowl commericals of the past....