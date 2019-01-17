Cardi B is the 2019 Pepsi Celeb for the Super Bowl

Michael Jackson, Britney, Beyonce and now Cardi! Details here!

January 17, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz
Cardi B, Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event, held at Boulevard3.

Faye Sadou/AdMedia/SIPA USA

Categories: 
Random Stuff
Features
Music News

Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Beyonce...and now Cardi B!

Cardi B is going to be Pepsi's star this year for the Super Bowl!

TMZ is reporting that the commerical was already shot and will air sometime during 02/03/19's game.

While we were all hoping Cardi would join Maroon 5 at half time , sources say she will be joining Bruno Mars for a show leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.

I am dying for any crumb of what this Pepsi commerical's theme is! Cardi already shot it tho and no one knew - damn her for being good at keeping secrets! LOL

To get you excited - here some Pepsi Super Bowl commericals of the past....

 

Tags: 
Cardi B
Super Bowl
super bowl commercial
2019
Pepsi
Britney Spears
Michael Jackson
Beyonce
pepsi star
pepsi celeb
pepsi commercial