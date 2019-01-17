Cardi B is the 2019 Pepsi Celeb for the Super Bowl

Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Beyonce...and now Cardi B!

Cardi B is going to be Pepsi's star this year for the Super Bowl!

TMZ is reporting that the commerical was already shot and will air sometime during 02/03/19's game.

While we were all hoping Cardi would join Maroon 5 at half time , sources say she will be joining Bruno Mars for a show leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.

I am dying for any crumb of what this Pepsi commerical's theme is! Cardi already shot it tho and no one knew - damn her for being good at keeping secrets! LOL

To get you excited - here some Pepsi Super Bowl commericals of the past....

Video of Britney Spears - &#039;Joy Of Pepsi&#039; Commercial - HD 1080p

Video of Beyonce Pepsi Commercial - Grown Woman (2013)