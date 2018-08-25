Cardi B and Selena Gomez Tease New Music Together

We heard the rumors and then all the insta pics started coming and now we can offically get excited! Cardi B, Selena Gomez, DJ Snake and Ozuna have a new collab coming out called, "Taki Taki".

Check out the pics:

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Aug 24, 2018 at 9:44pm PDT

-- A post shared by djsnake (@djsnake) on Aug 24, 2018 at 4:28pm PDT

Pretty cool right?

As far as a release date all we're told is, "soon"...but the video has already been shot (which means the song has been finished) so that def means sooner than later!

PS- How funny is that little chair for Kulture in DJ Snake's pic :p