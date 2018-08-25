Cardi B and Selena Gomez Tease New Music Together
August 25, 2018
We heard the rumors and then all the insta pics started coming and now we can offically get excited! Cardi B, Selena Gomez, DJ Snake and Ozuna have a new collab coming out called, "Taki Taki".
As far as a release date all we're told is, "soon"...but the video has already been shot (which means the song has been finished) so that def means sooner than later!
