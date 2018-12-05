Cardi B finally lets us see Kulture!
What a day! First new of their split...and now this sweet face! See the pic here!
December 5, 2018
What a crazy 24-hours in the news for Jinglebash artist Cardi B!
First, early this morning, she posted on her socials that she and her husband/baby daddy Offset were done.
Such sad news...and what everyone was talking about until just a few mins ago!
Cardi and Offset's daughter Kulture is just 5 months old and we've only see the back of her (thanks to an unwelcomed paparazzi) but look what she just posted...
So pretty!
We know Cardi can get thru this - and we'll be sure to show her some extra Chicago love this Saturday!
