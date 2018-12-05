Cardi B finally lets us see Kulture!

What a crazy 24-hours in the news for Jinglebash artist Cardi B!

First, early this morning, she posted on her socials that she and her husband/baby daddy Offset were done.

Such sad news...and what everyone was talking about until just a few mins ago!

Cardi and Offset's daughter Kulture is just 5 months old and we've only see the back of her (thanks to an unwelcomed paparazzi) but look what she just posted...

My heart ❤️ A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Dec 5, 2018 at 3:17pm PST

So pretty!

We know Cardi can get thru this - and we'll be sure to show her some extra Chicago love this Saturday!

