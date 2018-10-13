Is Cardi B Heading to Television?

Seems like all the shows we loved back in the day are getting a reboot! Full House, 90210, Dynasty...and the Nanny?

If creator (and star) Fran Drescher gets her way then YES!

She says:

I’m totally down with doing it. I don’t know what is going on with some of these networks out there because they do not seem to be hip to the fact that there’s an obsession amongst millennials for the show and moi!

So in the case that it does make a comeback, if Fran could have her dream cast...who would be in it?

Jinglebash artist Cardi B of course!

She thinks she'd be great as her daughter!

This pic Cardi posted on her insta sparked it all:

Fran Drescher in @dolcegabbana A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Sep 23, 2018 at 6:49am PDT

Did you see the caption?

Fran says:

I was so flattered! I just thought she paid homage to me wearing animal print. And then I got my juices flowing and thought, ‘Wait a minute, she’s from New York, we both have funny voices, she could be my daughter!’ Not from me and Mr. Sheffield, I would have to have a man of color. I’m down with the brothers.

OMG LOL.

Well again, she's talking her "dream cast" IF a reboot even happens. We'd love to see Cardi on a sitcom!

Do you think if it was really happening she'd do it?