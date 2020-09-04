Cardi B is the new face of Balenciaga
Get a peek at Cardi new campaign here!
September 4, 2020
Cardi B wants those Balenciaga's the ones that look like socks...and I'm sure she has them and so much more now!
Why?
She's the new face of BALENCIAGA!!
Check out the peek she shared on her socials:
Ya lookin at the face of a @Balenciaga campaign! I remember how I felt seeing myself on a billboard in NYC Times Square but PARIS! Wish I was there to see it in person!
This is her first campaign with a high end designer and also the first time Balenciaga has used a celeb in a major campaign.
Congrats Cardi!