Cardi B Secretly Married Offset!

Cardi B and her fiance Offset are ALREADY married!

YES, you read that right! Cardi B and her fiance Offset are ALREADY married!

TMZ is reporting that Cardi got married months ago and actually applied for a marriage license back in September of 2017!

So that proposal we saw during October was allegely "just for show" since they were already married!

If that's true then we owe Cardi and Offset a huge congrats!

And if you're wondering how did this come about?

Last night at the BET Awards, Migos won an award and Offset thanked his "wife"...so people did some digging and found said marriage license.

