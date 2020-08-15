Cardi B Talks How the Pandemic Affected the WAP Video

Beings safe costs! Find out how much extra Cardi spent!

August 15, 2020
Rebecca Ortiz
Cardi B

© Anthony Behar

Cardi B is sharing some of behind-the scenes info about her latest video with Megan the Stallion.

That sexy video cost a lot extra to even make happen!

In a new interview she says:

“It was kind of weird shooting the video in the age of corona. Like, we had to spend $100,000 just on testing. Everybody on the shoot had to get tested for coronavirus.”

Plus, wondering why there wasn't a big group shot with all the guests? It was all shot separate and put together!

She goes on:

"We had a tiger and a leopard there, but we didn’t film with them in there because of safety and because of the pandemic. We spliced those scenes together.”

I'm sure most people watched weren't looking for proper social-distancing or wondering if anyone got tested - but now you can watch again and look for those things :p

See the video here:

WAP Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

 

 

 

 

