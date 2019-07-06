Cardi B Wig Drama! Give it back!

You know when you're feeling it so hard that you rip your wig off and throw it?

For me personally? No...but Cardi B does!

Check out this video from last night's show at London's Wireless Festival

Dead.

Best part is, Cardi finished the show in just that wig cap! LOL!!

She posted that video on all her socials asking to please return the wig.

As of right now, it has not been returned...or shown up on eBay or anywhere else.

From the ending of the video, it's possible that poor wig was ripped to shreads because everyone wanted a piece!

Cardi def has enough coins to buy all the wigs, so maybe this has some supersticious or sentimental meaning?

She is super generous to those who are good to her so my guess is if returned, she may give you something autographed? Concert tix?

Hey wig keeper: GIVE CARDI HER WIG BACK! :p