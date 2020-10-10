Cardi B's Birthday Billboard

Cardi B's birthday is October 11th and someone made a grand gesture in her honor!

Thank you sir ------I love it A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on Oct 9, 2020 at 12:52pm PDT

So sweet - Cardi and Kulture!!

She does not say who did it - clearly she knows - but just says "sir".

Most believe (including me) that her soon-to-be ex Offset is behind it.

Cardi filed for divorce from him back in September and they are headed to court November 4th.

Now it could be just something nice for the mother of his child - or part of his fight for her. (Which wouldn't be the first time he's done something big and over-the-top to try and win her back)

What do you think?

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CARDI B FROM EVERYONE HERE AT B96!! WE LOVE YOU!