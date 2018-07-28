Cardi B's First Post Baby Pic...with twin Lambos!
You gotta see this pic to believe it! Are we sure Cardi had that baby?! :p
July 28, 2018
FLAWLESS! Cardi B looks amazing in this first pic of her post baby! Dang did she even have a baby?! That's how good she looks! :p
Check out the pic that Cardi posted on her socials (with her husband and 2 Lambos):
Blessed & Gifted ---- Official Lamb owners @offsetyrn #aventador #His&Hers #kultureparents --------
A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on
The hashtags say #Gifted and #HisAndHers - gifted from who!? Offset? Lamborghini? Baby Kulture?!
Either way, cheers on the cars, the kid and that killer figure that's already returned!
PS- Did Kulture get a baby Lambo? LOL