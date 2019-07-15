Cardi B's Lavished 1st Birthday for Kulture!
What does a $400K birthday party for a 1-year-old look like? See here!
Cardi B and Offsett threw their daughter Kulture the most epic birthday party for a 1-year-old EVER!!
This past weekend they celebrated with a $400,000 party! Yes, you read that right!
Take a look:
cardi b and offset dances to davido's song at her baby's birthday party— Tracey (@daniediabasi) July 14, 2019
Davido all da way!!!#Ebuka #frodd #Esther #NairaMarley pic.twitter.com/biCabQtmLP
Kulture looks like she's having fun right?
It would be impossible not to! The NYC bash had a "Word Party" theme (which I'm guessing may be Kulture's fave show) complete with ever sweet you could imagine to eat, a build-a-bear workshop, a DJ, and of course matching designer outfits for Mom and daughter.
This the only good picture I can find with me and my baby matching outfit.------Thank @itsjeremyscott @moschino for this beautiful custom outfits .I swear i really really was thing to get a good pic ----
If that isn't over-the-top enough for you, then check out what Cardi and Offset got their baby girl to celebrate her first year...
KULTURE new chain ❤️WORD PARTY its her fav ❤️Thanks @eliantte .....YOU KNOW A BAD BITCH GON SPOIL HER.
I'm not rich, so I asked this in all sincerity, is this something you'd wear to the playground? LOL
Kulture got a $100,000 custom diamond "Word Party" necklace.
So why the expensive jewelry so young? Cardi says:
"Just spent a bag on my daughter, you know a bad bitch gonna spoil. If I’m iced out my daughter gotta be too."
Happy birthday Kulture! Can't wait to see what birthday #2 looks like :p