Cardi B's Lavished 1st Birthday for Kulture!

Cardi B and Offsett threw their daughter Kulture the most epic birthday party for a 1-year-old EVER!!

This past weekend they celebrated with a $400,000 party! Yes, you read that right!

Take a look:

Kulture looks like she's having fun right?

It would be impossible not to! The NYC bash had a "Word Party" theme (which I'm guessing may be Kulture's fave show) complete with ever sweet you could imagine to eat, a build-a-bear workshop, a DJ, and of course matching designer outfits for Mom and daughter.

If that isn't over-the-top enough for you, then check out what Cardi and Offset got their baby girl to celebrate her first year...

I'm not rich, so I asked this in all sincerity, is this something you'd wear to the playground? LOL

Kulture got a $100,000 custom diamond "Word Party" necklace.

So why the expensive jewelry so young? Cardi says:

"Just spent a bag on my daughter, you know a bad bitch gonna spoil. If I’m iced out my daughter gotta be too."

Happy birthday Kulture! Can't wait to see what birthday #2 looks like :p