Cardi B's Okurrr Denied!

Cardi B applied to have her trademark "Okurrr" trademarked...and well, things didn't come out as planned!

First, listen to her talk about what her catchphrases mean:

Video of Cardi B Explains Her Famous Catchphrases

In the paper's filed by Cardi's lawyers, the trademark was requested to be used on paper goods (like cups and posters) and clothing. Trademarking it would mean by law, Cardi owns the phrase, and use of it would require a royalty and credit to her.

Well giant wah, wah, the trademark application was denied!

While there is no comment from Cardi or her team at this time on the matter, reasoning for the denial on the application reads the reason as:

"...commonplace term, message, or expression widely used by a variety of sources that merely conveys an ordinary, familiar, well-recognized concept or sentiment,"

So basically that's fancy talk for Cardi didn't invent it so she can't lay claim.

Do you think it was a fair ruling?