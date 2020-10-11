Cardi B's Reebok Collection

October 11, 2020
Rebecca Ortiz
Photo by Getty Images

Just in-time for her birthday, Cardi B announced a new line of shoes she has coming out with Reebok!

She broke the news earlier today on Insta:

"’m kicking off my birthday weekend by announcing I am officially dropping my first ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection on 11/13!! As my birthday gift to my loyal fans I’m dropping limited pairs TONIGHT at MIDNIGHT EST on Reebok.com"

While the shoes do not have her name anywhere visible, she describes them as, "laced with a whole lotta attitude".

The "Club C Cardi" line will be available on November 13 and range in price from $50 to $100.  

 

