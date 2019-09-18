CASTING NEWS: American Idol coming to Chicago

Got what it takes to be on American Idol or know someone who does? THIS weekend in Chicago those dreams could come true!

Audtions are being held THIS Saturday, September 21st at Wintrust Arena, located at 200 East Cermak Road.

Now to be clear, Luke, Katy and Lionel will not be there, this is the first round of auditions that could be your ticket to the next round...and eventually Hollywood.

You must be at least 15 years old to audition (28 is the limit) and this Chicago stop is actually their last in-person audition!

If you've never been to a live audition before the wait is loooooong and people from all over will be driving in so come early and be prepared to be sitting around for a while.

For a list of official requirements to audition click here: 2019 American Idol Audition Rules and Requirements

If you really really want to do this but Saturday just won't work - know you can audition online too! Here are the details: 2019 American Idol Online Auditions

GOOD LUCK!! Let us know if you go and how you do!