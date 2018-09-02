CASTING NEWS: Love Stranger Things? You can BE on it!!

If Stranger Things is your fave show...you better sit down for this...they are casting!!!

YES, you read that right!

Here is the info they released:

If you're a fan of Stranger Things, or if you're just a great musician who's played in a marching band and would like some airtime on a huge web television series, this could be the dream casting call for you!

TaylorMade Productions is looking to cast anyone between 18-30 who have had or currently are experienced in participating in a marching band. You must also know how to play your instrument, since you would be performing two songs during the filming.

The filming date and location has not been determined yet, but they are looking towards the end of October as a tentative date.

SO, gotta play and instument, meet the age requirement, and most likely travel? *They filmed a good portion of previous seasons in Georgia.

If you're still with me and want to sign-up, click here: StrangerThingsCasting

There are no other casting alerts at this time. Season 3 of Stranger Things is ALREADY filming and set to air on Netflix mid 2019!

A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv) on Apr 27, 2018 at 4:02am PDT

If you do it you HAVE to tell me! I'm obsessed with the show and want every detail :p