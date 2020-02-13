Celeb Packed Weekend for the 2020 NBA All Star Game
Shaq, Chance, G Easy, DJ Khaled and more around town! See where here!
The Chi is going to be filled with so many of our fave performers! Want to know who?
Well first things first, let's talk NBA All-Star Game!
Chance The Rapper and Common are going to headline the performances during the All-Star Game, while DJ Khaled and Quavo will perform during halftime, with Lil Wayne.
Chaka Khan will perform the National Anthem at the All-Star Game and Jennifer Hudson will perform a special tribute to Kobe Bryant during Sunday's game.
With so many celebs in town for the game - it's only natural they will be popping-up around town to perform and host!
So where's the party at? Here are some things we know:
Thursday, Feburary 13th:
- Da Baby will be at PRYSM Nightclub (1543 N Kingsbury St, Chicago)
My homie @djkhaled has a message for you! Friday night @taochicago with @djmetro16 @navic and myself! #allstarweekend
Friday, February 14th:
-DJ Khaled will be at Tao Chicago with our very own B96 mixmasters DJ Flipside and DJ Metro
-50 Cent will be at LIQRBox (873 N Orleans St, Chicago)
- Rick Ross will be at PRYSM Nightclub (1543 N Kingsbury St, Chicago)
Saturday, February 15th:
- G Eazy will be at Tao Chicago (632 N Dearborn St, Chicago)
- Ludacris will be at LIQRBox (873 N Orleans St, Chicago)
- Fabolous is hosting a party at Soundbar (226 W Ontario St, Chicago)
- Shaquille O’Neal (AKA DJ Diesel) and Waka Flocka Flame will be at Concord Music Hall (2051 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago) for a special performance
Sunday Service Experience— ye (@kanyewest) February 12, 2020
Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago
Sunday February 16th 2pmhttps://t.co/yI8zxMASmh
Sunday, February 16th:
- Kanye West is having another Sunday Service! This time it's going to be at Credit Union 1 Arena (formerly UIC Pavillion) - Unfortunately as soon as this event was announced yesterday it sold out. So unless you know someone with an extra you may just be outside the arena praising KW! :p
-2 Chainz will be at PRYSM Nightclub (1543 N Kingsbury St, Chicago)
-Offset will be hosting a pre-game party at Ocean (5555 W. 70th Place, Bedford Park)
-DJ Khaled will making an appearance at a viewing party at Charm'd (3505 N Clark St, Chicago)
For all these events please check ahead the venue for details, tickets and retrictions!
Who do you hope to see this weekend?