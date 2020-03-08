Celebrate the Quarter Pounder with Candles and Merch!
Pickle candles, onion candles - it's a thing! See them all here!
This year marks the 50-year anniversary of the Quarter Pounder at McDonald's!
Such a long run and monumental occasion deserves some kind-of special acknowledgment right? McDonald's agrees!
They're making a six-pack of scented candles that will smell like the Quarter Pounder's ingredients!
Yes sir! The 6 smells are: the bun, ketchup, pickles, cheese, onion and beef. If you burn them together will it smell like the Quarter Pounder????
There's more tho!
If you don't want to burn pickle and onion candles in your house - how about this merch?
Yes, those are couples Quarter Pounder gloves <3
The candles and merch are not available at McDonald's restaurants but can be purchased here: McDonald's Quarter Pounder Merch
Sadly, the candles are currently marked "Sold Out" - but there is the cutest burger clutch EVER on the site!