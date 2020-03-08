Celebrate the Quarter Pounder with Candles and Merch!

This year marks the 50-year anniversary of the Quarter Pounder at McDonald's!

Such a long run and monumental occasion deserves some kind-of special acknowledgment right? McDonald's agrees!

They're making a six-pack of scented candles that will smell like the Quarter Pounder's ingredients!

A post shared by McDonald's (@mcdonalds) on Feb 21, 2020 at 12:32pm PST

Yes sir! The 6 smells are: the bun, ketchup, pickles, cheese, onion and beef. If you burn them together will it smell like the Quarter Pounder????

There's more tho!

If you don't want to burn pickle and onion candles in your house - how about this merch?

A post shared by McDonald's (@mcdonalds) on Feb 20, 2020 at 9:19am PST

Yes, those are couples Quarter Pounder gloves <3

The candles and merch are not available at McDonald's restaurants but can be purchased here: McDonald's Quarter Pounder Merch

Sadly, the candles are currently marked "Sold Out" - but there is the cutest burger clutch EVER on the site!