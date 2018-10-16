Chance the Rapper to become Chance the Mayor of Chicago?

Chance the Rapper has done so much for his city - our city - that it only makes sense that some locals think he should consider running for mayor!

And is he?

Chance sparked excitement yesterday with this tweet:

City Hall pull up pic.twitter.com/RO31aO9bPI — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 15, 2018

An annoucement at city hall?!

Sources close to Chance say he is NOT running for Mayor of Chicago, but that he will announce who he is endorsing in the race.

Fans freaked out even more when Chance tweeted shortly after:

Im thinkin maybe I should — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 15, 2018

People were like, "Maybe you should run for Mayor of Chicago?" ha ha

Chance would be a fantastic representation of our city, and would def get a lot of people out there to vote who may not normally hit the polls.

Guess we'll just have to wait until 10am this morning to find out!

Do you think he should throw his hat in the ring?